In My Bag: Top 5 Beauty Beauty Every Girl Should In Their Bag

Ever get stressed trying to find the right beauty products in stores? The process of choosing a new beauty product should be exciting, but sometimes it can feel overwhelming. With so many brands filling the aisle, it’s easy to run into some beauty dupes. That’s why we’ve taken the liberty of finding some of the best products so that you don’t have to waste time doing it yourself. Here are 6 products that every girl should have in their bag. Check out Millennial Christian’s top picks below!

1. N.Y.X Fill & Fluff Brow Pencil View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYX Professional Makeup (@nyxcosmetics) This is an absolute must for women on the go! The duel-duo brow pencil features a shaped tip on one end for drawing precise hairs, lining, shading, and filling. Did we mention it has the cutest micro paddle brush on the other end for fluffing and blending?

2. Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Cream View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sol de Janeiro (@soldejaneiro) We know what you’re thinking! Why would anyone want to marry around butt cream? deliciously-scented body cream is the ultimate Brazilian Beauty Secret. Forgot to spray on perfume? One dime-sized drop of this lotion could fill up a room! Plus, its Cupuaçu Butter ingredients is full of fatty-acids to lock in moisture and help support skin elasticity.

3. M.A.C Clear Lipglass View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enrique Fourie (@enriquefouriemakeup) This next product is not up for debate! The M.A.C lipgloss is a staple. It long-lasting formula gives you extra shine and can make any lip color look amazing.

4. Native’s travel-sized deodorant View this post on Instagram A post shared by NATIVE (@native) I know we aren’t the only ones who sometimes forget to swipe on deodorant before leaving out the house. Don’t worry, with Native’s travel-sized deodorant you’ll never have that problem again! It’s clean and effective ingredients are vegan & cruelty-Free.

5. Preheel Feet View this post on Instagram A post shared by belara.77 (@belara.77) Ladies, our prayers have been answered! Say goodbye to the pain that comes from wearing heels all night. PreHeels Prevention spray creates a durable, invisible barrier on your skin that blocks friction from shoes to prevent blisters, irritation and hot spots.