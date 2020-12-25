Iggy Azalea Calls Playboi Carti Trifling Deadbeat For Curving Christmas Plans With Son

Playboi Carti should be having a fine Christmas considering he just dropped a new album. However. his baby mama, who happens to be rapper Iggy Azalea, put him on blast for deading their holiday plans.

The former couple share a son named Onyx who was born earlier this earlier. But Iggy put their frazzled co-parenting on blast shortly after his new album Whole Lotta Red dropped by revealing the tea via Twitter.

“I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash,” she tweeted.

But the scorching tea is what followed. Seems like the plan was to kick it together, but Carti had a change of heart, which may be tied to another woman.

Azalea continued, “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my [sic] entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling sh*t. TRIFLING!”

Well damn.

Unfortunately for Iggy, she hasn’t exactly earned good will in the culture due to her latent colonizer qualities. So while there is support, her mentions are in shambles despite deadbeats getting no points off g.p.

Peep some of the reactions below.

Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

