Best Instagram Captions To Keep Your Profile Poppin’

Having a hard time bringing your fly picture to the next level with a great caption? We got ya’ll! Listen, there is an art behind each Instagram caption. Having a great photo is one thing but putting it together with a fitting caption will more than likely get you more likes.

What Is An IG Caption?

An Instagram caption is somewhere a user can give context behind the photo or video they are posting. In many cases, Instagram business users use the caption as a place to add a call-to-action. The non-business users take the caption as an opportunity to use their favorite song line. Keep in mind there is only so much you can say in an IG caption as the Instagram caption character limit is 2,200 characters. IG also has a hashtag limit (30).

Instagram Hip-Hop Captions

Blue face hunnids my money ain’t got no rhythm

I’m like Eric, ion do too much talking, it be hard for you to Reid me

Way before the quarantine been social distancing

Shoot for the stars aim for the moon

Quarantine what? I’m just tryna make a buck

Gotta get fake homies outta my picture, I got me a bag and I’m tryna get richer

Lord i’m tryna take it easy on them but they forcing me

Hope the coach ain’t mad, I come thru the line and f up the sack

Never had no malice always had an open heart

My biggest weakness always leaves me w/ a broken heart

Instagram R&B Captions

I’m back and I’m better

I’mma sip it ’til i feel it, I’mma smoke it ’til it’s done

Take me as I am, not who I was.

Girl you summertime fine

I’m not him but I’ll mean something to you

I live for the nights that I can’t remember with the people I won’t forget

Say you’re mine, I’m yours for the night

Instagram Toxic Captions

I don’t wanna come between you and your man Even though I know I treat you better than he can

You can’t be no one else’s ‘Cause I’m selfish

Would you rather cry in a Phantom or a Nissan?

Celebrity With The Best IG Captions

Check out some celebrities with the best Instagram captions below!

Best Instagram Captions To Keep Your Profile Poppin’ was originally published on 1039hiphop.com