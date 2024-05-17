Listen Live
Hotties & Hobbies: Black Women Show Off Their Impressive Lego Collections

Published on May 17, 2024

LEGO Ferrari Build And Race At LEGOLAND Florida - Media Preview

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty


Black women across social media are showing off their impressive Lego collections. There are countless videos where social media users are sharing why finding hobbies in your adulthood make for a more fulfilling life. Check out Black women’s new favorite hobby inside.

Social media has witnessed a huge wave of Black women sharing their favorite hobbies. From picking up tennis in their 30’s to taking on pottery, there’s a plethora of options for the girlies to choose. Lately, Black women are sharing an interesting hobby with their massive Lego collections.

The nostalgia is real for generations, who were raised to enjoy the mentally stimulating activity. Building with Lego blocks has become the best way for several Black women to spend their downtime. Even singer and actress Chloe Bailey shared her Lego building saying, “Y’all already know how I get down.”

Social media onlookers are also commenting on these posts with Black women sharing their Lego builds saying how impressive the hobby is with great intrigue. A lot of fans are curious about the cost of such a hobby to which Lego builders warned them that it’s quite expensive.

These Lego sets are versatile. Lego builders are creating beautiful Lego floral bouquets, luxury cars, Disney characters, portraits and more. These Black women builders are finding their special tribe.

Check out some of our favorite Lego collections below:

Hotties & Hobbies: Black Women Show Off Their Impressive Lego Collections  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Chloe’s Collection

Source:ChloeBailey

2. The Girls Are Finding Their Tribe

Source:78locs

3. Making Legos Cool

Source:stacysinterlude

4. So Cute

Source:damndannie

5. We Need More

Source:_IAmLegendary

6. Legos Are A Love Language

Source:greeneproject

7. Covid Created A World Of Hobbies

Source:GeorRaig

8. Very Creative

Source:a1_hicks
