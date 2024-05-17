RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Black women across social media are showing off their impressive Lego collections. There are countless videos where social media users are sharing why finding hobbies in your adulthood make for a more fulfilling life. Check out Black women’s new favorite hobby inside.

Social media has witnessed a huge wave of Black women sharing their favorite hobbies. From picking up tennis in their 30’s to taking on pottery, there’s a plethora of options for the girlies to choose. Lately, Black women are sharing an interesting hobby with their massive Lego collections.

The nostalgia is real for generations, who were raised to enjoy the mentally stimulating activity. Building with Lego blocks has become the best way for several Black women to spend their downtime. Even singer and actress Chloe Bailey shared her Lego building saying, “Y’all already know how I get down.”

Social media onlookers are also commenting on these posts with Black women sharing their Lego builds saying how impressive the hobby is with great intrigue. A lot of fans are curious about the cost of such a hobby to which Lego builders warned them that it’s quite expensive.

These Lego sets are versatile. Lego builders are creating beautiful Lego floral bouquets, luxury cars, Disney characters, portraits and more. These Black women builders are finding their special tribe.

Check out some of our favorite Lego collections below:

Hotties & Hobbies: Black Women Show Off Their Impressive Lego Collections was originally published on globalgrind.com