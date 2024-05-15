Hotties! Here’s The Hot Girl Summer Tour Official Set List

It’s a hot girl summer and you know she got it lit!
Hotties! The Hot Girl Summer Tour is unofficially underway and we hope you have your fits together because we have you covered with what to expect!
Below is the official set list of the Hot Girl Summer Tour courtesy of Setlist.fm.
Get ready because the Head Hot Girl Coach will be coming to a city near you soon!
1. HISS
2. Ungrateful
3. Thot Sh**
4. Freak Nasty
5. Megan’s Piano
6. Gift & A Curse
7. Hot Girl
8. Kitty Cat
9. Cobra
10. Plan B
11. Cognac Queen
12. Big Ole Freak
13. Girls In The Hood
14. BOA
15. Sex Talk
16. Eat It
17. What’s New
18. Captain Hook
19. Southside Forever Freestyle
20. Ride Or Die
21. Pop It
22. Wanna Be
23. WAP
24. NDA
25. Don’t Stop
26. Stalli Freestyle
27. Cash Sh**
28. Body
29. Savage
