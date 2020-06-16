Tupac Shakur’s legacy as a rapper, spokesman for the voiceless and more has only grown in the near 25 years since his tragic murder in 1996. As the world celebrates his birthday, the reality that he’s been gone longer than he was alive grows even larger.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

There have been numerous books, movies, documentaries and more dedicated to the life of Shakur. In this current moment, where Black men and women and children are once again demanding that their humanity be heard and understood, it’s his voice that is ringing loud from street corner to street corner.

Pac’s life, as complicated as it was, still spoke to the rage of young Black men and women who dealt with police brutality, the conditions of living in designated ghettos and more. Take a trip down memory lane from 1993’s Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z to Pac’s Greatest Hits and see a glimpse into five of the most heard and known Pac songs of protest.

RELATED: 2Pac’s Estate Launches Poetry Competition And Capsule Collection [Photos]

RELATED: Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad Boys On ‘A Different World?’

RELATED: 13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur

Holler If Ya Hear Me: 5 Tupac Songs That Are The Sounds Of The Movement was originally published on theboxhouston.com