Hip-Hop Reacts To Juice Wrld’s Death At Just 21

The Hip-Hop world is reeling because of the untimely death of Juice Wrld. At just 21, the Chicago rapper passed away after suffering a seizure in Midway Airport.
While the cause of his untimely demise is still speculation at this point, what is definitive is the immense impact the Juice was already making in his young career. His dalliances with melody and dope freestyle abilities made him a fan favorite even before his breakout hit “Lucid Dreams.”
Tributes from fans and peers alike have been pouring in for the Chicago artist whose talent has been snuffed out way too soon. .
“This man got me through so much in life & the fact that he’s not here anymore kills me,” wrote Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter. “Felt like yesterday when we were backstage talking about video games and you playing death row on a PSP. Thank you for all the great memories. Rest Easy King Juice.”
Peep more salutes and reacting below. Rest in power peace Juice Wrld.
Sad as hell. RIP Juice WRLD, gone way too soon bro— Brother Nature (@BrotherNature) December 8, 2019
This is insane. Rest in peace Juice Wrld. Way too young mannn. ☹️— Rich Brian (@richbrian) December 8, 2019
I ain’t cried since Fredo died . And juice wrld left the same way ..... shit fucked up— Six0Breezo (@600Breezy) December 8, 2019
Waking up and reading this horrible news... RIP JUICE WRLD you were taken too soon 😔⭐️ This hits so close to home I have no words https://t.co/45UWG174wR— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 8, 2019
Rest In Peace Juice Wrld 💔 https://t.co/qV8V1Whgz0 pic.twitter.com/nsE7lLvrvA— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 8, 2019
Sick to my stomach. RIP Juice Wrld man. Beyond sad!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 8, 2019
Horrible news to hear about the passing of Juice Wrld. His music touched many of his fans. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gone too soon— Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) December 8, 2019
RIP JUICE WRLD 💔— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019
“What’s the 27 club? We ain’t makin it past 21”— 𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖇𝖔𝖎 (@LaxamanaDyzer) December 8, 2019
-Higgins (Juice WRLD) pic.twitter.com/2yvq1bxpwd
An enormous talent and a true voice of his generation has left us far too soon. Rest in Power, Juice WRLD. pic.twitter.com/sOmrzt7yjh— TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 8, 2019
Not Juice Wrld man, he was the only rapper out here really freestlying off the dome. World lost a talented young man. RIP Juice Wrld 💯 pic.twitter.com/3kykNmQGPy— Nature Boy (@prince_masyan) December 8, 2019
Heart broken @JuiceWorlddd I love you bro 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/B2lp93dR6G— HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) December 8, 2019
Juice Wrld “Legend” Lyrics, he literally JUST turnt 21. 😔 pic.twitter.com/XxRp3QXusN— #YDK (@MsBanks) December 8, 2019
really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ... and so young too...— Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019
a reminder that life can be over any moment...
be kind to one another.
RIP Juice Wrld— Bas (@Bas) December 8, 2019
This is the worst news I’ve woken up to man.. RIP Juice Wrld 😪 so much talent and gone at such a young age.. Doesn’t feel real.— Rug (@FaZeRug) December 8, 2019