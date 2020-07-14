Athletes care about their overall ratings in video games, and it has become a big deal, case in point, the reactions following the announcement of NFL player’s overall ratings in Madden NFL 21.
On Monday (Jul.13), EA kicked off Madden NFL 21 rating mania by announcing that Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chief winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a member of the illustrious 99 Rating Club in the game. Mahomes was blessed with a package consisting of a trophy designed by Brian B. Madden and custom bling designed and provided by Jason of Beverly Hills plus some dope art created by local artists.
Mahomes was greeted by his favorite target, Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce with his 99 Rating Club package and shared the experience on Instagram.
Mahomes was the first name announced, but he wasn’t alone. Tuesday (Jul.14), Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey also earned the prestigious honor having a 99 rating in a Madden game and received a similar package.
That’s all good for both NFL superstars who should be very pleased with their accurate ratings. The same can’t be said for others who were scratching their heads following their rating reveals. For example, NFL legend Barry Sanders had some thoughts when it came to New York Giants phenom running back, Saquan Barkley’s “ball carrier vision” rating.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t thrilled about his rating and was perplexed at Aaron Rodgers’ overall rating as well.
Madden NFL 21 cover athlete Lamar Jackson wasn’t too pleased to learn his overall rating is a 94 in the game. During an ESPN segment with Sage Steele, Jackson let it be known he should have been rated higher.
Looks like the Madden rating adjuster is going to be very busy. You can peep more reactions to the player’s overall ratings in the gallery below.
—
Photo: EA / Madden NFL 21
HHW Gaming: NFL Superstars & Fans React To ‘Madden NFL 21’ Player Ratings was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
July 13, 2020
2.
J.J. Watt has finished with 4 sacks or less in 3 of the last 4 years but he gets a 98 rating in Madden this year and Danielle Hunter gets an 89??? pic.twitter.com/OxWQCGSMX2— Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) July 14, 2020
3.
4.
Fuck Madden and their bum ass ratings pic.twitter.com/rWf1bAiJPA— Kevin Finnerty (@kevinfinnertyy) July 14, 2020
5.
The Disrespect to Derrick Henry continues in Madden 21!!! Nobody could tackle him last year and to only give him a 93 Rating is sad and everyone and their mother knows it!!! #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/c9maJCnO9L— John sacco (@John_Sacco94) July 14, 2020
6.
Madden QB Ratings:— Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) July 13, 2020
Matt Ryan: 87
Carson Wentz: 84
Whoever made those rating must of been drunk.
7.
quenton nelson being rated a 94 in madden 21 is criminal 👎 what more do you need to do to get a 99 rating? dude hasn’t allowed a sack in 30 games @EAMaddenNFL— Madden Man (@MaddenManO) July 13, 2020
8.
9.
Those Madden ratings are so absurd! I’m not letting my sons play that sh!t. Wheretf is John Madden @ these days?— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 14, 2020
10.
Whoever does the madden ratings is a straight bozo— Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) July 14, 2020
11.
Nick Chubb will have the highest “break tackle” rating in madden with a 97.— MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) July 14, 2020
Well deserved. 🔥🔥🔥#Browns pic.twitter.com/FElEMfM2wb
12.
.@deshaunwatson checked his Madden rating 😳 #Madden21 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/Ix07QyONma— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2020
13.
I shouldn’t say anything about Madden ratings but the Saquon disrespect is so ridiculously blatant.— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 14, 2020
14.
Tre White trying to figure out how he only got an 89 rating in Madden (rumored)... pic.twitter.com/WDy2gtVxFi— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) July 13, 2020
15.
I wanna know who did the Madden Ratings this year because their is no way in the cinnamon toast fuck @bigplay24slay is not 90+ overall. I need answers!— Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) July 13, 2020