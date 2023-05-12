HHW Gaming: ‘Legend of The Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom’ Restores The Feeling With Midnight Launch Event In NYC

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nature is healing, and the release of what critics and gamers are already deeming Game of The Year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, is proof of that.

Remember midnight launch events for video games? Only certain video games are worthy of such events, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom is one of those games.

Thursday, night, technically Friday, hundreds of fans flocked to the Nintendo NY Store in Rockefeller Center to secure a copy or, if they had plenty of coins, a Collector’s Edition of the highly anticipated game.

To point out how big of a deal this midnight launch was, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser was in the building and handed out the first copy to an extremely happy David C. from New Jersey.

Also in attendance were The Legend of Zelda lead creatives Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi to punctuate the importance of the night.

If you hopped on social media, Tears of The Kingdom is currently the talk of the town, and understandably so. The previous installment, Breath of The Wild, garnered a similar reaction when it was released on the Nintendo Switch.

It’s such a big deal that even XBOX and PlayStation came and sent congratulatory tweets to Nintendo for Tears of The Kingdom’s release.

We just our copy, too, shoutout to Nintendo, so we will also be embarking on Link’s next adventure and sharing our thoughts.

Until then, you can see more photos from the night and reactions to Tears of The Kingdom launch day below.

