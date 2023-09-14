HHW Gaming: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max Might Be Its Greatest Achievement In Gaming

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Apple is making strides in gaming, but its latest smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, might be the most significant step into becoming a major player in video games.

The iPhone 15 has many new features, making it Apple’s in our best Tim Cook voice – “the most powerful iPhone” ever. You can usually take that line with a grain of salt. Still, this year’s iteration of the ridiculously popular smartphone could be what Cook claims each version to be during his Apple Events, and it has nothing to do with the phone’s camera system.

During Tuesday’s Apple Wanderlust Event, we learned Apple’s USB-C struggle has come to an end; shoutout to the EU for making that happen, but, honestly, Apple ditching its ridiculous charging methods overshadowed what was the biggest news of the Apple Event, the iPhone 15 was Apple telling the world “hey we are serious player in the world of video games.

Apple’s Methodical Entry Into The Gaming Space

Apple is slowly but surely making its presence felt in the gaming space, and that’s thanks in large part to its new Apple Silicon program. The company that Jobs built has been working hard to move away from Intel chips and start making its own.

The latest version of the Macbook and Mac desktops was the company telling video game developers like Capcom that their computers are fully capable of running their most demanding video games. We saw it firsthand at a preview event last year and walked away very impressed at what we saw.

Quiet as kept, Apple wasn’t done and revealed its new Titanium iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max smartphones can run games graphically demanding games like the remake of Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, or Death Stranding without a hitch.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s A17 Pro, which the company boasts is the industry’s “first 3-nanometer chip.”

The A17 Pro Bionic Pro Is A Gamechanger

The A17 Pro brings improvement across the board, featuring the biggest GPU redesign in the company’s long history. The pro-class GPU is up to 20 percent faster paired with a new 6-core design, bringing new experiences to longtime iPhone users.

One of those experiences to the iPhone experience will be Ray Tracing, which Apple says will allow its newest premium smartphone to run those games at smooth 30 frames per second without any issues.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus utilize the A16 Bionic Chipset and offer Ray Tracing capabilities, but it’s clear that Apple is focusing more on the new A17 Pro and its capabilities.

Of course, the iPhone is a little tardy to the party because other smartphones, like Samsung’s latest Galaxy Smartphone lineup, are also competent mobile gaming devices that can run demanding games. Still, with Apple’s iPhone 15, it could become more of a mainstream thing because of the popularity of the device.

The company has tried to lure in its base with things like Apple Arcade and the recent updates to the Mac, but it can win in the gaming space with the iPhone because damn near everyone has one.

We shall see if this will pan out for Cook and Co., but it’s starting to look like more video game developers are getting on board with the idea that Apple is becoming a significant player in the gaming space.

—

Photo: Capcom

HHW Gaming: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max Might Be Its Greatest Achievement In Gaming was originally published on hiphopwired.com