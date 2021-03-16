WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Before the arrival of Black Ink Crew New York’s 9th season, yeah, we’re just as shocked as you to learn it’s gotten that far. VH1 is throwing specials at us featuring cast members from three different franchises.

Monday night (Mar.15) marked the return of our favorite ratchet tattoo artists and staff members to our television screens. We haven’t seen any episodes of the hit reality show since the television network stopped production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. VH1 handed viewers a shortened Black Ink Crew: Chicago sixth season, highlighting how Ryan, Charmaine, and the rest of the crew were dealing with the impending COVID-19 crisis as it was manifesting in their city.

Last night’s special, Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked, hosted by America’s Next Top Model alum Eva Marcille brought members from Black Ink Crew New York, Chicago, and Compton together for the first time, virtually, of course. Representing the New York cast was OGs Ceaser, Puma, and later additions Melody and Tatti. Miss Kitty, who is collecting checks from both the Chicago and New York franchise, was a part of the first episode.

Representing Chicago was 9 MAG boss Ryan Henry, Second City Ink’s boss lady Charmaine and her cousin Danielle. From the Compton cast, shop owner KP and his artist Tim were in the building.

During the first episode, the cash members participated in a drinking game called “Truth or Truth,” where they answered a question asked by Marcille. They also looked back on some iconic Black Ink Crew moments like Puma hilariously and disrespectfully dropping a lemon pepper wing on Ceaser’s floor, leading to him getting slammed by tattoo shop mogul.

They also shared some secrets as well, revealing things viewers might not have known. You can peep those in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Here’s What We Learned From Episode 1 of ‘Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked” Special was originally published on hiphopwired.com