Here’s All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz.

With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday.

