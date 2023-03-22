Here’s A List Of The Best Rappers…That Also Act

When it comes to rapping and acting, its something about us black folks that just executes flawlessly. Throughout the years, we’ve seen rappers elevate through the ranks to become Oscar and Emmy winners. Here is a list of some incredibly talented rappers, that are also actors and actresses…

1. Will Smith Source:Getty Independence Day (1996) Bad Boys I, 2, & For Life (1995, 2003, 2020 ) Men In Black I, II, & III(1997, 2002, 2012) Enemy of the State (1998) Ali (2001) iRobot (2004) Pursuit of Happiness (2006) I Am Legend (2007) Hancock (2008) After Earth (2013) Focus (2015) Suicide Squad (2016) Bright (2017) Emancipation (2022) & so, so much more.

2. Donald Glover Source:Getty Atlanta (2016-2022) Guava Island (2019) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) The Martian (2015) The Lazarus Effect (2015) In addition to acting, Donald Glover has also voice acted for films like The Lion King, Regular Show, etc. He has also written and composed music for many movies and tv shows.

3. Queen Latifah Source:Getty Beauty Shop (2005) Girls Trip (2017) Hairspray (2007) Just Wright (2010) Bessie (2015) Ice Age Series Scary Movie 3 (2003) The Bone Collector (1999) Set It Off (1996) Juice (1992) House Party 2 (1991) & many more! Queen Latifah is solidified in the acting game!

4. 50 Cent Source:Getty We know 50 Cent is known for his amazing writing, producing, directing, and overall Tv skills. But in this list, we’ll focus mainly n his acting. Power (2014-current) Den of Thieves (2018) Southpaw (2015) Escape Plan (2013) Robot Chicken (2013) Fire with Fire (2012) Freelancers (2012) Setup (2011) All Things Fall Apart (2011) Gun (2010) Caught in the Crossfire (2010) 13 (2010) Twelve (2010) Home of the Brave (2006) Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) Look, Curtis Jackson is in his BAG when it comes to the film/TV world. This list is just a short list of his success.

5. Ludacris Source:Getty End of the Road (2022) John Henry (2020) The Ride (2018) Fast & Furious Series Eve (2005) Hustle & Flow (2005) The Wash (2001) & many more!

6. Common Alice (2022) Never Have I Ever (2021) Ava (2020) The Informer (2019) The Kitchen (2019) & more!

7. Kid Cudi Source:Getty Entergalactic (2022) X (2022) We Are Who We Are (2020) Westworld (2020) Jexi (2019) & more!

8. DMX Source:Getty Fast Vengeance (2021) Chronicle of a Serial Killer (2020) Beyond the Law (2019) Lords of the Street (2008) Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) Romeo Must Die (2000) Belly (1998) & more!

9. Bow Wow Source:Getty Scary Movie V (2013) Are We There Yet? (2010-2012) The Family Tree (2011) Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) Lottery Ticket (2010) The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) Roll Bounce (2005) Johnson Family Vacation (2004) Like Mike (2002) All About the Benjamins (2002) & more!

10. T.I. Source:Getty Dolemite Is My Name (2019) Cut Throat city (2020) Fear (2023) The Trap (2019) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) The Breaks (2017) Ride Along 2 (2016) Ant-Man (2015) Get Hard (2015) Identity Thief (2013) Takers (2010) ATL (2006) & more!

11. Ice-T Source:Getty Law & Order Series (2000-current) Equal Standard (2020) UglyDolls (2019) Bloodrunners (2017) Chicago P.D. (2014-2016) The Ghetto (2015) & more!

12. Method Man Source:Getty Last Looks (2021) This Is The Night (2021) Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) Shaft (2019) Future World (2018) Keanu (2016) Staten Island Summer (2015) Red Tails (2012) Venom (2005) & more!

13. A$ap Rocky Source:Getty Monster (2018) Zoolander 2 (2016) Dope (2015) & more!

14. LL Cool J Source:Getty NCIS Series (2009-current) The Deal (2008) Last Holiday (2006) Slow Burn (2005) S.W.A.T (2003) Deliver Us From Eva (2003) Rollerball (2002) Charlie’s Angels (2000) Any Given Sunday (1999) Woo (1998) Caught Up (1998) & more!

15. Big Boi Source:Getty The Trap (2019) Superfly (2018) Baby Driver (2017) ATL (2006) & more!