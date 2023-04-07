What can we say about Black women that hasn’t already been said ad nauseam here at Black America Web since, well, the site first launched over two decades ago? Never mind, it’s worth repeating: BLACK. GIRLS. ROCK!

Following back-to-back celebrations recently of Black History Month and Women’s History Month in February and March, respectively, it’s quite clear that Black women can not be limited in the least bit when it comes to what they can accomplish in this world. Being that we live in a capitalist society, how much Black women make is also a reflection of their overall power.

To be clear, flexing your monetary worth doesn’t have to be about showboating or making others feel lesser-than; it actually can be the opposite. Read what Cinneah of Flynanced® had to say on Twitter in January 2022 about discussing net worth, which we think sums things up perfectly:

With that said, we had to share this rather interesting news we came across by way of the good ladies of ThatSister. They recently put together an updated list of the celebrity Black women we know and love who just so happen to be the most marketable in their respective fields of fame. Net worths can be slightly (or largely!) off from the actual number, so try and look at these more in the range of ballpark figures as opposed to definite dollars.

From media maven moguls and top-of-the-pop-chart queens to A-list film sirens and pretty philanthropists — some of them are all four! — we wanted you to see just who’s running things in the industry when it comes to our melanated heroines of Hollywood.

Keep scrolling to see the Black celebrity women with the current highest net worths in the industry. Did your fave female make the cut?

Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities was originally published on blackamericaweb.com