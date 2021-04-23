WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday, April 25th Hollywood’s best of the best will be hitting the red carpet of the 93rd annual Academy Awards. On this special night for those in the entertainment industry, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), will honor the best films of 2020 and early 2021.

Per usual, we take a huge interest in the Black celebrities that pour their talents into scripts that land them on the big screen. This past year we’ve seen a few series and movies worthy of recognition by the Academy. Among them are One Night in Miami, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Although the nomination list doesn’t have a bunch of Black representation, we’re looking forward to watching those who were nominated bring home an award or two.

While the main focus of the award show is to highlight Hollywood talent, we are more interested in the fashion choices. Because the Academy Awards is one of the more prestigious shows to watch, the fashion is usually very elegant and timeless. Over the years we’ve seen some amazing ball gowns from both men and women. This is the space to let your inner Cinderella run free. With the big show right around the corner, we’re taking a look at some of the best ball gowns to hit the red carpet of the Academy Awards.

Here Are The Best Ball Gowns To Hit The Academy Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com