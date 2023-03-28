Here Are Our Favorite Guest Stars From Prime Video’s Thrilling Series ‘Swarm’ [Gallery]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Prime Video’s thriller series “Swarm” has fans in a chokehold. Several viewers are sharing their honest reactions to the new show, which highlights “stan” culture and its many repercussions. We were thrilled to binge the entire season from start to finish. One of our favorite takeaways from the series are the many notable guest stars involved in the short seven episode pilot season. Check out a gallery of our favorites inside.

The beloved series stars Dominique Fishback, Chloë Bailey, and Damson Idris. Though these stars carry the Donald Glover and Janine Nabers show, it’s the other recognizable guest stars that add a special flair to the genius series. Famed actors and performers like Cree Summer, Billie Eilish, Kiersey Clemons, Paris Jackson and Leon appear briefly throughout the season.

Their performances elevated the already intense series, which follows an obsessed, Houston-based fan named Dre (Fishback), who goes to increasingly violent lengths for her favorite R&B singer. The show is said to be inspired by mega star Beyoncé and her crew of loyal fans know as the Beyhive. “Swarm’s” famous singer Ni’Jah shares many characteristics with the singer. They’re both from Houston, have oddly similar visuals and an army of fans that are willing to do absolutely anything for them.

The context of the show is already crazy enough, and the writing is excellent. Still, the casting alongside a talented Dominique Fishback is what sets the show up for major success. Everyone played their part and played it well.

Check out a gallery of our favorite “Swarm” guest stars below:

