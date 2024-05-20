HB Weekend Style Roundup: JT Takes Her ‘Pretty Privilege’ To The Bahamas, Heating Up The Sand & Stage

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, rapper JT brought the heat to the sands of the Bahamas, captivating fans with a high-energy performance and a series of sultry beach photos and vacation slays that fans are gagging over. Her Bahamanian bash highlighted her infectious stage presence and growing popularity worldwide.

The City Cinderella is doing her thing – no matter which coast she is on – and we are here for it.

JT rocks the Bahamian stage in a flirty, edgy look.

JT took to the stage on Saturday, May 18, marking her first time performing in the country. Videos and social captures show that she lit up the stage as a sold-out crowd sang her lyrics to the top of their lungs.

JT chose a unique, edgy, flirty fit for her stage moment. She paired a mini pleated plaid skirt with a standout grey bandeau-style top. Showing off her flat abs, her top gathered at the center and featured an asymmetrical drape cap sleeve. The Miami femcee’s shoes were strappy grey-blue heels with silver details—the perfect feminine note to her overall stage fit.

JT Gives Beach Babe Glam in the Bahamas

JT also enjoyed the sun, sand, and beautiful skies in the Bahamas. Taking to the beautiful beaches, she stunned fans with a photo shoot that exuded sexiness, natural beauty, and an unapologetic attitude. The raptress posted pictures on May 18. In the photos, JT posed in various locations to capture the essence of her Bahamian getaway (and make us jealous because Sis looked that good).

JT wore a sky-blue bikini that perfectly complemented her glowing melanin. The bikini featured a classic triangle top and side-tie bottoms, accentuating her curves and body-ody-ody. Her hair was styled in voluminous curly ringlets that framed her face and added to her unbothered yet glamorous girl vibe.

HB Weekend Celebrity Style Roundup: The ‘It’ Girlies Were Outside

JT wasn’t the only fashion girlie making waves over the weekend. Some of our favorite Black Hollywood stars lit up the streets, events, and red carpets with fire outfits and fashion moments.

Yes, Sis, the girlies were outside, and we loved seeing it.

From casual chic and beach beauty, like JT, to high-glamour and over-the-top ensembles, here is a roundup of the standout looks that got our attention this weekend. Keep scrolling to see looks from Fantasia, Angel Reese, Ciara, Teyana Taylor, and more.

