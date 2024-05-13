HB Style Roundup: See The Unforgettable Celebrity Fashion Moments We Caught This Weekend

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Karrueche Tran, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Yung Miami, Porsha Williams, and more. This weekend was jam-packed for many of our favorite A-listers and “it girls.” While celebrating their mothers (or mother figures in their lives), several celebs also served up a few luscious looks. Among them were, and more.

Black Hollywood was ‘outside outside,’ from industry events and movie premieres to private dinners and galas. Picture after picture, we were gagging over fly fits and unforgettable style.

Gold House’s Gold Gala, held in Los Angeles on May 11, was one event where starlets shined and slayed. Over 600 guests attended the gala, which honored Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders who have significantly impacted culture and society.

Karrueche Tran celebrates her Vietnamese heritage in a dramatic red monochromatic moment.

Claws actress and fashionista Karrueche Tran shut down the gala’s red carpet, arriving in a bold monochromatic look we loved. Karrueche’s fit included an eye-catching satin gown from Thai Nguyen Atelier, a dramatic-sleeved tulle cape, and an adorable rhinestone-studded cat purse. The 35-year-old topped off her look with an oversized custom headpiece, meticulously chosen to reflect the vibrancy of her culture.

“I feel so honored to be able to represent my Vietnamese heritage on the red carpet ,” Karrueche shared with fans on Instagram.

Cameras also caught Cynthia Erivo on the Gold Gala’s red carpet. The Wicked star turned heads in a multi-fabric gown from Balmain’s Fall-Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Cynthia’s ensemble included a long-sleeve black velvet top that cascaded down to a printed white and green skirt. The top featured dramatic shoulder pads and gold studs, and her skirt had a side bow detail mimicking the sarong style.

See Cynthia’s look below.

HB Weekend Style Roundup: See the celebrity looks we loved from May 10-12.

Karrueche and Cynthia’s slays are just a few of the haute celebrity fashion moments from this weekend. Keep scrolling for a quick rundown of other looks we’re still buzzing about.

