Happy National Underwear Day! This day is dedicated to the undergarments that keep our unmentionables covered up. Today’s trends may even suggest you wear some of your intimates as regular clothing like the increasingly trendy slip dresses that have somehow escaped our bedrooms. August is also Black Business Month so we will brief-ly share some of our favorite Black-owned intimate and lingerie brands to support today.

Many consumers are familiar with brands like Victoria’s Secret, which has been around since 1977. Most recently, the brand has been overshadowed by Rihanna’s fast-growing lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The rising intimates brand has provided an online store that is inclusive to all sizes with unique styles and options, unlike its competitor Victoria’s Secret.

Contrary to popular belief, Savage X Fenty is not the only Black-owned lingerie to support. If you’re looking for new sexy lingerie and undies, there are a plethora of talented creators designing in the space. From silk robes, lingerie sets and pajamas, find your ideal outfit perfect for a night in or a night out. You decide how you sport it, and we will provide you with more than one Black business to champion.

Take a look at this list of Black-owned intimate and lingerie brands to support for National Underwear Day and thank us later!

Happy National Underwear Day: 10 Black-Owned Intimate & Lingerie Brands To Support was originally published on globalgrind.com