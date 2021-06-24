Happy Birthday Solange: 20 Images Of Her Finest Moments

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Texas native Solange Knowles is a woman of many hats – and styles. The mother, singer, DJ, actress and fashion icon has carefully curated a look that is all her own through the years, and now, on her 35th birthday, we’re revisiting some of the fashion moments that mattered most.

Be it a high-end photoshoot, an impromptu selfie or an onstage performance, her style is definitely meant as a statement in itself. Take a look at some of Solange’s top fashion moments in this birthday gallery.

