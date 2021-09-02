Happy Birthday, King! Damson Idris Turns 30 & Continues To Turn Heads [Gallery]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Birthday, Damson Idris! The British actor turns 30-years-old today, and he continues to be a major heartthrob. Idris is simply every woman’s dream husband.

The popular Snowfall actor rarely posts on his personal Instagram but when he does, he usually receives nearly 100,000 likes from his nearly one million followers. It’s safe to say, the girls and guys are obsessed with Damson.

We are inspired by a lone quote featured on his Instagram that reads, “keep quiet and let your work do the talking.” Idris may not say much, but he continues to do the work. He currently stars on the late, John SIngleton’s crime drama Snowfall, which debuted in 2017 on FX. He played the co-lead in Netlfix’s sci-fi action film, Outside the Wire this year.

Fans could learn a lot from Damson, who would rather do the work than boast about it. Aside from his many work accomplishments, the television star is breathtakingly handsome. Fans are smitten by his charm and debonair looks. Take a look at this gallery of photos featuring the handsome birthday king below.

Happy Birthday, Damson Idris! Keep being fine and most importantly, doing the work. We love to see it!

