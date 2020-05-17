Though she’s cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is far from being just a housewife. As a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur she’s let her hard work shine through in many different ways over the years.

Famously known for being a member of the hit 90’s group, Xscape, her songwriting discography is lengthy as well. As a multifaceted queen, she’s written songs for celebrities like P!nk, Alicia Keys, TLC, any many more. As we celebrate her birthday, check out songs we bet you didn’t know were written by Kandi.

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com