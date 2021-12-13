WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The multifaceted actor, comedian and artist, Jamie Foxx turns 54 years old today (Dec. 13). He has had such a prolific career over the years showcasing his many talents in the entertainment industry. Today we celebrate Foxx, sharing his many gifts in television, film, music and comedy.

The Terrell, Texas actor landed his first major role in television as a cast member of the popular 90’s sketch comedy show, In Living Color. He later landed his very own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show in 1996. Foxx went on to prove himself as more than a comedian, earning an Academy Award for his portrayal of blues singer, Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic, Ray. Alongside his many acting accolades, Foxx has some of the most impressive celebrity impressions we have seen from a comedic talent. Let us not forget one of Foxx’s greatest contributions to the music industry — Unpredictable, the album.

It is not an easy feat to accomplish so much in entertainment, but Foxx makes it look effortless. He is also a father to another burgeoning talent. Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx is also an actress and producer. The two worked together on a Netflix show loosely based their relationship entitled, Dad Stop Embarrassing, which was sadly cancelled after its first season.

We hope to see more from Jamie Foxx like his return to the big screen as Mike Tyson, which is one of his most spot-on impressions. Today, let’s relish in all of the memories he has given us so far from his notable films, classic television shows and unforgettable music.

Happy Birthday, Jamie Foxx!

Happy Birthday, Jamie Foxx: Watch How The Multifaceted Talent Manages To Do It All was originally published on globalgrind.com