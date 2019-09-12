Happy Birthday! Here Are 10 Times J Hud Shut Down The Red Carpet

Jennifer Hudson came a long way from her came a long way from her American Idol days. Three studio albums, 16 movies, a weight loss campaign, a few stints on Broadway, and a baby later, the award-winning Virgo made coming in 7th look like a major win. I mean, can you name another American Idol star that has an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress?

Her unique voice has put her in the category with R & B’s elite artists. This woman’s range is not to be played with! She is well on her way of being known as one of the greats. Beyond her vocals, J Hud used her platform to show off her sense of style. After shedding 80 pounds in the public eye, she started wearing less and going out more. Once she became pregnant with her son, J Hud kept the maternity fashion chic and comfortable. Because fitness has become a new lifestyle choice for her, the singer/actress was able to bounce back with ease.

The red carpet became a playground for her to explore what worked and what didn’t work. Her love affair with beautiful ball gowns has made her a top pick for the best-dressed lists.

In celebration of her 38th birthday, we’re highlighting all the times Jennifer Hudson shut down a red carpet.

