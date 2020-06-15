Happy Birthday Cube! Ice Cube Through The Years!

On his debut album “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted,” Ice Cube proclaimed he was the “N**** Ya Love To Hate” but that is far from the case. Cube has been holding us down for four decades. As frontman for NWA, Cube gave us what has become a soundtrack of today’s time’s with “F*** The Police”

He “messed around and got a triple-double” during “It Was A Good Day.”

Taught of self-responsibility and told us to “Check Yo Self”

And us probably the best hood move of all time in “Friday.”

If you follow Cube on social media, you can see that he is still holding us down. So show Cube some appreciation and love for his Birthday today!

