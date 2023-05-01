WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Music is the only universal language. Artists from around the world pour their hearts out in their music in hopes that it will resonate with their fans. In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we curated a list of Asian American and Pacific Islander artists to support. Check out the gallery inside.

Immigrant parents travel far and wide to give their children a better opportunity at their hopes and dreams. It is their selfless acts that have afforded many creative talents the chance to provide for themselves through art and creativity. Long ago, our parents could only dream of having a stable life in performing arts. Now, thanks to their sacrifices, many people are pursuing creative careers in art, music, tv/film and fashion.

The artists we have included in this roundup are definitely making their parents proud. Though most immigrant parents may not understand the desire to pursue a creative endeavor, it is much better to show and prove. The Asian American and Pacific Islander talent included in our roundup have thousands and millions of streams, achieving major success.

From major Asian American and Pacific Islander acts like Jhené Aiko to independent artists like Umi, the music spans every genre and the talent stretches from coast to coast. The artists featured in our list create beautiful melodies in their R&B hits and perform specially crafted cadences in their Hip Hop songs that could compete with the best of them.

Happy AAPI Heritage Month!

Check out our list of Asian American and Pacific Islander artists to support below:

Happy AAPI Heritage Month: 15 Asian American & Pacific Islander Artists To Know [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com