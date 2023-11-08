Listen Live
Entertainment News

Gorgeous In Green: Mary J. Blige Rocks Pamella Roland On The ‘GLAMOUR’ Women Of The Year Red Carpet

Published on November 8, 2023

mary j blige Glamour Women of the Year 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Mary J. Blige has had a busier week than usual in NYC.

Fresh off dazzling the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 6, when she was part of a special presentation to director Hype Williams, the hip-hop legend dressed to the nines again. But this time, Mary was fabulously poised to receive a well-deserved award herself.

The music and entertainment mogul was gorgeous in green on the GLAMOUR Women Of The Year Awards red carpet on November 7. We loved the look from head to toe.

GLAMOUR named the “All That I Can Say” singer one of their 2023 Women of The Year. In honoring Mary, the outlet said:

“Here, at the half-century mark for hip-hop, Mary J. Blige, 52, the woman who gave the genre its soul, is living life in the sunshine. The woman who invented honey blonde hair on honey brown skin has earned nine Grammy Awards, and dozens more nominations, netted Academy Awards nods for music and acting, and sold 50 million units in music sales. Thousands of iterative moments from a life of exceptional promise and pain, and some extraordinary successes, are the roses and stones that have brought Blige to this hard-fought “now.”

GLAMOUR’s Women Of The Year list applauds “accomplished women who teach and inspire, from celebrities and activists to athletes.” GLAMOUR held 2023 events in Germany, Spain, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S. to honor women worldwide.

Mary J. Blige joined Quinta Brunson, Millie Bobby Brown, America Ferrera, Brooke Shields, Geena Rocero, and Selma Blair in receiving the 2023 accolade. The awardees celebrated with fans, friends, and other celebrities at NYC’s Lincoln Center.

Throughout the night cameras flashed as each celebrity graced the red carpet. Many attendees wore women designers, further highlighting the aim and purpose of the soiree.

Mary J. Blige’s stunning sequins gown was from Pamella Roland’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. See the awardee’s full look below and other jaw-dropping ensembles from the night.

1. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

Mary J. Blige is gorgeous in green and shimmering all over. Congratulations, Mary!

2. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson shows us the power of a simple sexy black look. We love her gown’s high neckline and sheer long sleeves. 

3. DJ Domo

DJ Domo Source:Getty

DJ Domo’s look is eye-catching and aesthetically interesting. The iridescent fabric makes the matching two-piece set pop. 

4. Qunta Brunson

Qunta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson arrived on the red carpet like the Woman Of The Year she is! Her look is everything, complete with classic black sequins and gold details. Congratulations, Quinta!

5. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

Gucci is the category for this Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Former beauty queen Kenya Moore went for an over-the-top look and did not miss.

6. Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau Source:Getty

Michelle Buteau’s black rose details and embellishments help put her ankle-length dress over the top. And her sleeves add drama.

7. Patina Miller

Patina Miller Source:Getty

Patina Miller is a melanin goddess in her gold satin dress with a high split. The off-the-shoulder neckline also complements the actress perfectly.

8. Tarana Burke

Tarana Burke Source:Getty

Tarana Burke is bringing the blue! We can’t stop looking at her royal sequins gown and matching eye makeup.

9. Aoki Lee Simmons

Aoki Lee Simmons Source:Getty

Aoki Lee Simmons rocks Sergio Hudson on GLAMOUR’s red carpet. Her black monochromatic mini dress is sophisticated yet sexy. Get into this silhouette!

10. Ayo Edebriri

Ayo Edebriri Source:Getty

Ayo Edebiri’s Prada dress fits her petite frame like a glove and compliments her melanin. The gold-orange colorway of the garment is giving all the life we need.

