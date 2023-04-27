Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops Gems After Reporter Asks Him If He Feels The Bucks’ Season Was “A Failure”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Milwaukee Bucks came into the playoffs one of the favorites to win it all, but that all came to an end quickly in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

A back injury and Jimmy Butler doing unbelievable things on the basketball court were too much to overcome as the Miami Heat sent the Milwaukee Bucks to Cancun following a 4-1 series defeat, aka a “gentlemen’s sweep.”

The Miami Heat made history, becoming the first play-in team to eliminate a top seed and advance in the NBA Playoffs.

Immediately following the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke with the press and delivered what is being hailed as one of the most thoughtful answers ever when a reporter asked him if he considers this season to be a failure because the Bucks did not make it past the first round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Had Time

Antetokounmpo, who missed Game 2 and Game 3 after suffering a back injury, held back his anger while gracefully explaining just because you didn’t reach your goal, you shouldn’t consider it a failure.

“You asked me the same question last year, I think. Do you get a promotion every year? No, right? So, every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work toward something – to a goal – which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family, to be able to provide a house for them or take care of your parents. You work toward a goal. It’s not a failure. It’s steps to success,” he said.

Using Michael Jordan’s legendary career as an example, he asked the reporter if seasons MJ didn’t bring home the title were failures.

“Michael Jordan played 15 years. Won six championships. The other nine years was a failure?” he asked. “Exactly, so why you ask me that question. It’s the wrong question. There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not, some days it is your turn, some days it’s not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”

He closed out his point by explaining winning is a process. Something Bucks fans should know all about.

“So, 50 years from 1971 to 2021 we didn’t win a championship, it was 50 years of failure? No, it was not. There were steps to it. And we were able to win one, and hopefully, we can win another one,” he ended his statement saying.

