New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has come to a close. But we can’t stop talking about the riveting runway, memorable moments, and celebrity sightings throughout the week.

The September 2023 cycle of NYFW was dripping with celebrity stars. Each day, we saw our favorites slaying their street style, parlaying at lavish parties, werking the catwalk, and looking fabulous on the front row of popular runway shows.

Sergio Hudson‘s Collection 12 show, held on September 10 at Spring Studios, is an example of the week’s star-studded events. ‘It girls’ from music, fashion, entertainment, and social media were on the scene. We spotted LaLa Anthony, Danielle Brooks, Gizelle Bryant, Angela Rye, Yvonne Orji, Patina Miller, June Ambrose, Quinton Brunson, and Tamron Hall, to name a few.

Downtown New York-born brand AREA‘s 2024 Ready-to-Wear show was another celebrity front-row hot spot. Held at the Williamsburg Savings Bank, the event attracted stars like Mary J. Blige, Jordan Woods,

The celebrities were outside this NYFW – and we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorites. Scroll below to gag at the fashion, make-up looks, and street style they donned in the Big Apple.

Front Row Rundown: Lori Harvey, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, And Other Celebs We Saw Slaying NYFW