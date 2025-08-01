From Insecure to Girls Trip: A National Girlfriends Day Watchlist

August 1st marks National Girlfriends Day, the perfect time to celebrate the beautiful bond you share with your closest friends. For Black women, our friendships are more than connections—they’re lifelines woven with humor, honesty, and unwavering support. Today, take a moment to honor your besties, the ones who hold you down, hype you up, and remind you who you are.
Whether you’re setting up a group chat love fest, enjoying brunch with mimosas, or indulging in a girls’ night in, it’s all about cherishing your tribe. National Girlfriends Day is all about celebrating the women who inspire, uplift, and love us. Use this day as a reminder to spend time with your tribe—and maybe squeeze in a little laughter and nostalgia from your favorite shows and movies. Because when you have your girls beside you, every day feels worth celebrating.
We’ve rounded up must-watch shows and movies that capture the essence of sisterhood, laughter, and solidarity.
1. Living Single
Celebrate the glorious chaos of a tight-knit friend group navigating work and love in Brooklyn. Khadijah, Max, Synclaire, and Regine will have you laughing and reflecting on the beauty of sharing life with your girls.
2. Girlfriends
This iconic series explores the joys and challenges of Black womanhood, and those intricate yet irreplaceable relationships between friends.
3. Harlem
A modern-day tale of four ambitious and stylish women balancing friendship, relationships, and career dreams in NYC.
4. Sistas
Tyler Perry serves up a heartfelt drama about love, betrayal, and the unshakeable bonds of sisterhood.
5. Girls Trip
Round up your crew for a laugh-out-loud adventure, because nothing says sisterhood like a wild girls’ getaway.
6. Waiting to Exhale
A timeless film about love, heartbreak, and the irreplaceable comfort of your girls cheering you on.
7. One of Them Days
This SZA and Keke Palmer led film is a must-watch for its fresh perspective on Black women, love, and resilience just out there trying to make it and chase their dreams.
8. Insecure
Issa and Molly’s complicated yet authentic friendship reflects how sisterhood requires effort, empathy, and love. These two friends navigate their 20s into their 30s the best way they can growing apart and growing together.
9. Sex and the City
Follow four bold friends as they navigate dating, careers, and the challenges of modern womanhood in New York City, blending humor with heartfelt conversations about love and friendship.
10. And Just Like That
This spinoff reunites the original friends as they reinvent themselves in their 50s, tackling new relationships, personal growth, and the ever-changing landscape of life and friendship.
11. The Golden Girls
This beloved sitcom spotlights four witty older women sharing a home (and plenty of cheesecake) in Miami, proving that support, laughter, and true friendship only get better with time.
