Remembering Freeway’s 21 Yr. Old Daughter, Harmony [PHOTOS]

This was a hard one for Philly. As recently reported, Freeway lost his 21 year old daughter, Harmony, during her battle against cancer. Harmony fought a very strong fight.
She was faced with not being able to walk for the rest of her life, and she overcame that. She continued her fight with a strong spirt and smile on her face, but yesterday, Sunday, October 24th, God called his angel home.
Freeway Mourns The Passing Of His Daughter Harmony
Let’s remember the life of Philly Freeway’s babygirl, Harmony!
