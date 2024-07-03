Fourth of July Tik Tok Recipes to Try

It’s that time of the year again! With summer holidays comes summer cookouts, and July 4th is next up.
The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the America Revolution. (History)
While originally meant to be a celebration of Independence, this day has definitely evolved into being yet another reason to gather your favorite people and enjoy your favorite plates!
According to AllRecipes.com, Betty Crocker gave this inside scoop on most-liked Fourth of July recipes in each state—yes, including yours:
Alabama: Chocolate Cupcakes
Alaska: Icebox Cake
Arizona: Honey Lime Fruit Salad
Arkansas: S’mores Cheesecake
California: Mini Vanilla Cupcakes
Colorado: Luscious Slush Punch
Connecticut: Chocolate Raspberry Chia Parfaits
Delaware: Raspberry Peach Crumble
District of Columbia: Buttermilk Biscuits
Florida: American Flag Cake
Georgia: Fruit “Cake”
Hawaii: S’mores Brownies
Idaho: Red, White, and Blue Ice-Cream Cake
Indiana: Berry Shortcakes
Iowa: Ginger Lemonade
Kansas: Barbecue Chicken
Kentucky: Buffalo Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Dressing
Louisiana: Watermelon Cake
Maine: Potato Salad
Maryland: Parmesan Puff Pastry Stars
Massachusetts: Cake Pops
Michigan: Sweetheart Cupcakes
Minnesota: Strawberry Shortcake
Mississippi: Raspberry Lemonade
Missouri: White Chocolate Snack Mix
Montana: Berry Crumb Bars
Nebraska: S’mores Ice Cream Pie
Nevada: Berry Almond Pie
New Hampshire: S’mores in a Cup
New Jersey: Surprise Inside Independence Cake
New Mexico: Vanilla Cupcakes
New York: Jicama and Tropical Fruit Salad
North Carolina: Mixed Berry Compote
North Dakota: Rolled Sugar Cookies
Oregon: Glazed Orange Spice Cookies
Pennsylvania: Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad
Rhode Island: Summer Fruit Tart
South Carolina: Oat Cereal Bars
South Dakota: Fruit Pizza
Tennessee: S’mores Snack Mix
Texas: Grilled S’mores Ice Cream Sandwiches
Utah: Strawberry Graham Cracker Bites
Vermont: Mini No-Bake Cheesecakes
Virginia: Vanilla Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream
Washington: Chocolate-Peanut Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
West Virginia: S’mores Pie
Wisconsin: Easy S’mores Bars
Whether you’re on the on the grill, in the kitchen, or behind the bars, scroll for a few must-try Fourth of July Tik Tok recipes that will get your holiday cookout off to a great start!
1. Viral Pasta Salad
2. Deviled Eggs
3. Grinder Sandwich Slider
4. Viral Potato Salad
5. Red, White & Blue No Bake Cheesecake
6. Red, White & Blue Jello Shots
7. Buffalo Chicken Dip
