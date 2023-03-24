Former Jar-Jar Binks Actor Returns As A Bad A** Jedi In ‘The Mandalorian,’ Twitter Says This Is The Way

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The latest episode of The Mandalorian was a redemption story for a longtime Star Wars actor.

Ahmed Best, known for his role as clumsy Gungan/Senator Jar-Jar Binks from the polarizing Star Wars prequel films, is back in a galaxy far, far away. Best appeared in Wednesday’s episode of the popular Disney+ original series The Mandalorian as the Jedi Knight, Kelleran Beq.

Beq answered a major question revealing himself to the Jedi Knight who got our favorite youngling, Baby Yoda, to safety and out of the crosshairs of clone troopers who were killing the force-sensitive warriors as part of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

Best has taken on three roles in the Star Wars universe, Jar-Jar Binks, Achk Med-Beq in Attack of The Clones, and Kelleran Beq, a game show host for Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, basically Legend of The Hidden Temple with a Stars Wars spin on it.

Beq was never considered Star Wars canon until his appearance in The Mandalorian, so who knows, that might not be the last time we see Kelleran Beq wielding two lightsabers.

To celebrate his return to the sci-fi/fantasy franchise, Best shared a photo of himself in the gym with the caption, “Gratitude! Good to be back. There is so much to say and share. It’s going to take a couple of days. But, for now, I’ll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better.”

Twitter Loves Seeing Best Return As Kelleran Beq

A much brighter outlook from the actor, who wrote in his book, he was deeply depressed, leading to career setbacks and even death threats following Jar-Jar Binks’s poor reception.

Twitter has been praising the actor’s return to the franchise and the fact Beq is officially canon.

This is the way.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

