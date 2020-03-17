CLOSE
Forever An Eagle: Remembering Malcolm Jenkins [Photos]

Posted 13 hours ago

NOOO! Not our leader, our voice & the defenses backbone. Sadly to say, All Star and soon to be First Ballot Hall Of Famer Safety Malcolm Jenkins and the Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways.

After 6 great years full of wins and losses the Eagles & Jenkins agree to move in different directions. The Piscataway, New Jersey native has made his print in Eagles fans heart for life where he helped bring something to the fans they’ve been waiting for their whole lives and thats a Super Bowl. We loved partying down Broad St and cannot wait until it’s time to celebrate him when he comes back as a Hall Of Famer.

Philly love Jenkins!

 

View this post on Instagram

The best is yet to come!! 😤

A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! #SuperBowlLIV

A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s that time.... 😤#wildcardweekend

A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m honored to be named the nominee for the Walter Payton Man Of The Year to represent the @philadelphiaeagles ! This is my 3rd time being nominated throughout my career, and every time I am honored. I represent an unwavering commitment to making positive changes in the communities that I call home. A commitment made ,not only by me, but by the volunteers who continuously show up, the sponsors, the partners, the members of @themjfoundation and the @playerscoalition, and the members of my family. We will continue to show up the best way we know how for those in need. Congratulations to all of the other nominees, as it’s an honor to represent the best of the best in a league full of great men!

A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on

View this post on Instagram

In the trenches wit my dog @rodmcleod4

A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on

