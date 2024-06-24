Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July
According to the Humane Society of the United States, animal shelters tend to see an influx of lost pets on July 4th and we write this to help you understand why. This is confirmed by pet parents who say that fireworks commonly trigger fear and anxiety for their dogs and cats.
Take a look below at some facts about Dogs and Cats not enjoying fireworks.
The fact below are According to a Rover survey.
The post Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July was originally published on wibc.com
1. The majority of dogs (74%) and cats (73%) are afraid of fireworks.Source:Getty
2. 42% of pet parents say their dog has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, and of them, 34% say their pet’s escape attempt was successful.Source:Getty
3. 64% of pet parents say their cat has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, with a 31% success rate.Source:Getty
4. The majority (60%) of pet parents agree that accurate identifiable information is extremely important for their pet’s safety, but despite this, nearly a third (30%) of pet parents admit it’s been six months or more since they last checked the accuracy and legibility of their pet’s ID tag or microchip.Source:Getty
5. Update your pet’s ID tags, people!Source:Getty
-
Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
[*NSFW* VIDEO]: Eagles LB Terrell Lewis CHASED DOWN by Escort After Fleeing Hotel Room
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter in to win a pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson live at the Wells Fargo Center on June 26th!
-
Take our music survey for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and Ciara at the Wells Fargo Center on August 5th!
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter the Ultimate Father's Day Hookup Contest!
-
We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At Celebrating Sisterhood and RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother