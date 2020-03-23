Farewell Michonne! 10 Times Danai Gurira Slaughtered The Red Carpet

Danai Gurira is one hell of an actress.

On Sunday night, we say that the latest episode of The Walking Dead as she said farewell (for now) to her most beloved character, Michonne. In “What We Become,” Gurira gave a master class on acting as the show gave her as good as a send-off as they did Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha). It was respectful to the character, her legacy and opened the door for more to come her down the road (perhaps in future TWD movies).

In this final episode, Michonne travels by boat to the remote island where the mysterious and sketchy Virgil swears he has weapons she can bring back to help fight The Whisperers. But if you’re a fan of the show, you know in the zombie apocalypse, people are not what they seem and their word is never bond. This is a lesson Michonne sadly learns, along with her finding out that the love of her life Rick may still be alive.

That, and she has a psychedelic tea that brings her back to the beginning of her TWD world where instead of saving the life of the late Andrea, she chose to let her die. There, we see how Michonne’s life could have ended up—one where she was evil, cruel and out to kill the very people she calls family in the real-world.

Of course, Danai had to chops to full this all off, especially when her character made the choice, with Judith’s nudging, to leave her children to go find the love of her life.

Nothing, but tears from the audience. Brava!

Take a look inside her journey on the zombie drama:

While we don’t know where the Black Panther actress is going next, we do know that whatever it will be, it will be as great as Danai. But in the meantime, we will miss our sword-swindling sista who affirmed that Black women are badasses and are the leaders of the future.

So to celebrate Michonne’s ability to SLAY, we’re highlighting 10 times the woman who portrayed her slaughtered the red carpet with her grace, natural hair and killer style.

Farewell Michonne! 10 Times Danai Gurira Slaughtered The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com