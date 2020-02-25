Farewell Kobe: 6 Key Moments From Yesterday’s Memorial for Kobe and Gigi Bryant

Related: Lower Merion School District Donates Kobe Bryant Memorial to PAL
Yesterday, fans from all over the world said their final goodbyes to NBA Lakers’ legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi during a touching memorial service held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Many of Bryant’s closest celebrity friends came together to honor the late Legend during the service which was streamed on many media platforms. Some of those in attendance included, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Beyonce & Jay-z, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, and more. Here are 7 highlights from yesterday’s somber service.
1. Beyonce Leads Opening Song
A choir joined Beyonce in a spectral rendition of “XO,” from her 2013 self-titled album – a song that Kobe loved. “I’m here because I love Kobe. And this was one of his favorite songs,” said the songstress before having the crowd join in. Beyonce and Jay-z were longtime friends of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.
2. Alicia Keys Delivers Chilling Piano Performance
In addition to Beyoncé, Alicia Keys also performed a musical tribute on Monday. The musician played Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 14,” also known as “Moonlight Sonata. Kobe taught himself to play the classical composition as a means to show his love for Vanessa.
3. Shaq Shares his Memories as with Kobe as a Teammate
Shaq and Kobe were a dynamic duo on and off the court. The former Lakers center lightened the emotional memorial with a funny story about the day Kobe gained his respect. The pair played together for 8 years where the won three consecutive NBA Championships.
4. Vanessa Bryant Gives Tearful Eulogy
Nearly a month after losing her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Vanessa took the stage to remember the Kobe and Gigi in which she confessed how close the father-daughter duo was. ” They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life,” Vanessa said of Kobe and Gianna, adding: “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together.” Kobe and Vanessa met when she was only 17-years-old.
5. Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe
Late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel hosted yesterday’s memorial for the NBA star. Kimmel fought back tears as he remembered his time with Kobe and the impact he had worldwide. The two became friends over time since Kimmel interviewed five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant 15 times on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
6. Michael Jordan Gives Meme Worthy Speech
Micheal Jordan has been a mentor and big brother to Kobe for years. The NBA legend took to the stage to share an emotional speech about Kobe- where he jokingly pointed out that he would now have to see himself as a meme for another 5 years.