Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor). AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.

Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”

Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green

Symbol: Ivy Leaf

