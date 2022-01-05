Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Fraternity of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. was founded on January 5, 1911 on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington by Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin, and John Milton Lee.

The Fraternity has over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Motto: “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Diamond

