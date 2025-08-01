Artist Featured On Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa”
Metro Boomin is back with a sonic time capsule that blurs the line between past and future.
Futuristic Summa, his newest release hosted by DJ Spinz, dives headfirst into the high-energy, bass-heavy atmosphere that defined Atlanta’s early 2010s.
It’s not just a mixtape—it’s an experience, a cultural rewind that still feels ahead of its time.
Across two full discs, Metro taps into the essence of a city that birthed legends, inspired movements, and shaped the sound of a generation.
See Every artist Featured on Futuristic Summa Below
Every Artist Featured On Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa” was originally published on hot1009.com
1. DJ Spinz
2. Roscoe Dash
3. JMoney
4. Young Dro
5. Travis Porter
6. 2Chainz
7. Lil Baby
8. Future
9. Jose Guapo (of Rich Kidz)
10. Shad Da God (of Rich Kidz)
11. Meany (of Shop Boyz)
12. YK Niece
13. Rocko
14. BunnaB
15. T.I.
16. Waka Flocka Flame
17. Gucci Mane
18. Yung L.A.
19. Young Thug
20. Young Metro
21. Quavo
22. iMcFLi (of F.L.Y)
