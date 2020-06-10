Philly’s ‘End Racism’ Mural Taken Down Less Than 24 Hours Later [Photos]

The City Of Brotherly Love came together in Fishtown to create something beautiful that it would be recognized around the world. Local residents, police officers, even the national guard helped paint an ‘End Racism Now‘ mural in the heart of Fishtown. Now, less than 24 hours later the mural was removed and people are labeling it a PR stunt to get people to stop rioting. Sources say that the mural was temporarily removed and will be relocated somewhere permanently. We hope that is the case but in the meantime check out some of the photos of the short-lived mural.

