Elon Musk Claims X Will No Longer Give Users The Ability To Block People, Gets Checked In Community Notes Feature

Just when you thought there was no way Elon Musk could possibly ruin Twitter, oops, we mean X any further; he is now deciding to remove the one tool users love to keep themselves sane.

Last week bootleg Tony Stark, aka Elon Musk, claimed his trash a** platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was getting rid of the beloved block button claiming it “makes no sense.”

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” the so-called tech genius said in a tweet on a Friday.

Hilariously, Musk’s X post was slapped with a further content notice by an X user pointing out that if he removed the ability to block people, his app would violate Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store guidelines.

“If the ability to block users was to be removed, X would be in violation of the policies of the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. Potentially, this could lead to X being removed from these platforms,” the further content notice read.

Musk then suggested that X users instead utilize the mute feature that doesn’t block users from trolling your account but removes their posts from your timelines.

Elon Musk Is Very Unserious

In pure case of irony, right-wing trolls James Woods and Catturd decided to confront the Tesla chief about removing the block button and hilariously were blocked by Musk.

Another X user made a keen observation, pointing out that “Elon Musk probably wants to remove the block feature after he found out how many of us block him.”

Other users add they will leave X altogether; one X post read, “If this happens I’ll be leaving the app. Sorry friends.”

We shall see if Musk will follow through on removing the block feature, but it’s clear the devil works hard, but Elon Musk works harder to ruin his app.

You can see more reactions to Elon Musk possibly removing the block button and getting slam dunked by his community notes feature in the gallery below.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

