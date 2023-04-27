NFL Draft 2023: These Prospects Could Fly With Philly

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Today will be the 88th annual meeting between 32 NFL teams looking to find their diamond in the rough. NFL Draft day. With the order of selection being determined by the reverse order in which teams finish the season; Usually teams who make it to the championship game, don’t get a top-ten draft pick. However, with the exception of trade, any team can land anywhere in the draft order.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the New Orleans Saints around this time last year which allowed the saints tell load up on prospects in the 2022 draft while the Eagles take the Saints’ first round pick for next year’s’ draft. The genius move by Howie Roseman has allowed the Eagles to make a championship run, while setting themselves up to draft a quality prospect that can add to this championship-contending roster.

With the #10 overall pick in the draft, The Eagles are in good standing. With a deep pool of young hungry talent, the Eagles are in prime position to select the rookie of the year candidate, or they can relinquish their pick to a more desperate team willing to give up more than necessary. With team needs in multiple positions, and Howie speaking on not wasting any resources this offseason, the Eagles will look to take full advantage.

TEAM NEEDS:

Defensive Tackle DT Javon Hargrave to 49ers,

Safety Marcus Epps to Raiders, C.J. Gardner Johnson to Lions

Linebacker LB T.J. Edwards to Bears, LB Kyzir White to Cardinals

Running Back RB Miles Sanders to Panthers

Offensive Line G Isaac Seumalo to Steelers



Predictions: Who the Experts Think the Eagles will Select With the #10 Overall Pick

Yahoo! Sports: CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

CBS Sports: LB Nolan Smith (Georgia)

ESPN: OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

NFL: RB Bijan Robinson (Texas)

Take a look at the Full List of Prospects Below!