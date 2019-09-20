CLOSE
HomeGossip

Dunn Dunn: Law & Order SVU Turns 20 & Mariska Hargitay Is Still A Bad A** IRL

Posted September 20, 2019

Can you believe that Law & Order: SVU premiered 20 years ago today?!  And Detective Olivia Benson is a new mom who still looks like she kicks some serious a**.

Mariska Hargitay has spent two decades of her life playing Detective Benson. In fact, she’s made the role so famous, most people can barely differentiate her from the character. On playing Olivia for 16 years now, the gorgeous 50-year-old told James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio:

“I love her more now than ever…I love her because I am challenged by her,” Hargitay said. “I never know what’s going to happen. She surprises me. This character has evolved, which is the most exciting part of it. I feel in many ways she’s a new character because she’s gone through so much that has truly transformed her.”

Mariska has made Benson so ubiquitous, that even the hood loves her.

It’s very rare that we get to see Mariska as herself aside from her Benson persona, but she’s a mom, wife, and philanthropist – as well as a badass on-screen cop. Check out our gallery of Mariska Hargitay being all of the above, below.

Dunn Dunn: Law & Order SVU Turns 20 & Mariska Hargitay Is Still A Bad A** IRL was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Mariska loves the people

Source:Instagram

2.

Source:Getty

3. She’s also a feminist.

4. #platinumlifehiphopcard

5.

Source:Getty

6. She loves to match with her adopted daughter Amaya.

She loves to match with her adopted daughter Amaya. Source:Instagram

7. Throwback – always gorg.

Throwback - always gorg. Source:Instagram

8.

Source:Instagram

9. Partaayyy!

Partaayyy! Source:Instagram

10. Hargitay campaigned for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

Hargitay campaigned for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. Source:Instagram

11. Mommy and daughter in all white.

Mommy and daughter in all white. Source:Instagram

12. She woke up like this.

She woke up like this. Source:Instagram

13. Mariska posted an old black & white pic of her parents Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay.

Mariska posted an old black & white pic of her parents Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay. Source:Instagram

14. Kisses from Amaya.

Kisses from Amaya. Source:Instagram

15. Champagne with BFF Hilary Swank.

Champagne with BFF Hilary Swank. Source:Instagram

16. Mommy + (TV) son time with August.

Mommy + (TV) son time with August.

17. Beach day with daughter Amaya.

Beach day with daughter Amaya.

18. Dance machine.

Dance machine. Source:Instagram

19. SVU OGs with Ice-T.

SVU OGs with Ice-T. Source:Instagra

20. Date day with the hubby Peter at the US Open.

Date day with the hubby Peter at the US Open. Source:Instagram

21. Daddy teaching son to fly while M snaps a pic.

Daddy teaching son to fly while M snaps a pic. Source:Instagram
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close