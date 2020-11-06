Dueling ‘Count Every Vote’ And ‘Stop The Steal’ Election Protests Erupt As Biden Nears Victory

Donald Trump managed to find a new way to further divide the country as he perpetuated the lie that voter fraud was the cause of his shrinking leads in key battleground states expected to tilt the results in favor of Joe Biden. As of early Friday morning, Biden’s lead among electoral college votes placed him just one state away from victory, a fact that Trump tried to counter by distorting the circumstances and falsely describing himself as a victim.

Those unproven claims that have repeatedly been made since Election Night and offered without any proof have prompted his most ardent supporters — including and especially armed ones — to hit the streets in protest. Ironically, it appeared they were actually protesting the long-established American political democratic tradition of legally counting and verifying ballots.

Alex Jones casually attempting to instigate a Civil War at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office. America, 2020. pic.twitter.com/n7ILSRIeAV — Randy Perez (@perez4az) November 6, 2020

Those angry Trump supporters stood in stark contrast to the celebratory demonstrations that have simultaneously popped up in key cities in reaction to the increasing likelihood of Biden unseating a president who has made a habit of vilifying the same Black voters being credited with saving Biden’s candidacy. Again, the irony…

People are dancing in the streets as they wait for officials to #CountEveryVote #JoyToThePolls pic.twitter.com/vkLXsndOFM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 6, 2020

However, at least one of those protests was marred by allegations of police brutality as the NYPD was accused of inciting violence against people peacefully demonstrating and exercising their constitutional rights to freedoms of assembly and speech.

Violent arrests in the street pic.twitter.com/zelC0wC7Q4 — Scott Heins (@scottheins) November 6, 2020

Taken in totality, the dueling protests were all but a metaphoric microcosm of the calendar year that’s been 2020, which has been disrupted by politically inspired malfeasance that led in part to the proliferation of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Likewise, the pandemics of racism and police violence also exploded, renewing a series of pre-existing protests that have continued through the election and widened the divide of ideologies that disproportionately fall along racial and socioeconomic lines.

So it certainly didn’t help matters any when Trump held a press conference Thursday to insist without evidence that he was being jobbed, something he tried to hint at in the early morning hours following Election Day after it appeared Biden was surging in votes. Trump maintained his call for votes to stop being counted so his baseless allegations of fraud could be investigated. The media instantly called out his lies for what they are.

Donald Trump just opened his afternoon press conference by declaring, "If you count the legal votes, I easily win." This is not true. pic.twitter.com/coxlQFkjwu — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) November 6, 2020

That was right around the time when it was unclear which candidate was going to win the swing state of Michigan. As votes were still being counted Wednesday, groups of Trump’s supporters descended on the center where the votes were being counted and angrily demanded to be let inside to serve the process.

#BREAKING: Large, animated crush of “stop the count” protestors trying to push their way into TCF hall in #Detroit where ballots are being counted. They’re being blocked by guards at the door. Pizza boxes are pushed against the window to obstruct view. It’s tense. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/zFhzd88skX — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) November 4, 2020

The tense moment was neatly summed up by this accurate Black man in Detroit.

Chaplain in Detroit on the “stop the count” protests: “We’re not deterred … The Black vote in Detroit is higher than it’s ever been and we will determine the outcome — because we’ve gone from picking cotton to picking presidents.” #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/J4CLPf21yL — The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2020

On Thursday night, pro-Trump protests erupted in parts of Nevada and Arizona, two states that many news outlets have still not officially called as votes there continue to be counted. It appeared the seeds of doubt in the democratic process planted in their head by the president prompted them to hold so-called “stop the steal” protests demanding an end to what they claim is fraudulent activity by the people tabulating the ballots.

One problem with that argument, though: Those two states have Democratic and Republican governors, respectively, who have been decidedly united in not going along with Trump’s false and unproven narrative of voter fraud, all but busting the myth the president is trying to push on the public.

It was in that context that the "count the vote" and "stop the steal" protests took place as America waits to learn wh will officially win the 2020 election.

