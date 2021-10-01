HomeCelebrity News

Drippiest Looks From The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 [Photos]

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / other

The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards was one for for the books at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Celebrities like Tyler The Creator, Latto, Fat Joe & many more hit the red carpet before the taping of the annual celebration of the best in hip hop music.

Watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET.

1. Director X

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Director X attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

2. Paul Wall and Yung Bleu

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Paul Wall and Yung Bleu attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

3. D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

4. Kidd Kenn

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Kidd Kenn attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

5. DreamDoll and Ari Fletcher

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) DreamDoll, guest and Ari Fletcher attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

6. Symba

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Symba attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

7. Paul Wall and Fat Joe

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Paul Wall and Fat Joe attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

8. Young Thug, Nelly, and Gunna

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Young Thug, Nelly, and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

9. Fivio Foreign

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Fivio Foreign attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

10. DreamDoll and Erica Banks

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) DreamDoll and Erica Banks attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

11. Benny the Butcher

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Benny the Butcher attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

12. IDK

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: IDK attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

13. Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Jacky Oh (L) and D.C. Young Fly (C) attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

14. Lore’l

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Lore’l attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

15. Doechii

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Doechii attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

16. Tyler The Creator

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Tyler The Creator attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

17. Latto

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Latto attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

18. Young Thug

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

19. Baby Keem

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Source:other
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Baby Keem attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

20. BIA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: BIA attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: BIA attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

Close