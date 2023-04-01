Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Dreamville Music Festival kicked off today at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. With the gates opening at 3pm (due to a weather delay), a total of 13 acts hit the stage in under 12 hours!

Day 1 was headlined by none other than legendary R&B act Usher! Other performances include Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyez, Toosii, SiR, Lute, Omen, and Marqus Clay.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite pictures and videos from day 1 at Dreamville’s annual music celebration!

