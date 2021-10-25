WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend Drake celebrated his 35th year on this earth and to get things popping the King of The North threw himself a Narcos themed birthday bash which featured tons of ice, cake, and celebrity peers.

Titled “Chico Amante” which means “Lover Boy” in Spanish, the lavish soiree featured bricks of fake cocaine (was it though?), and had guests dressed down as Mexican cartel street soldiers with Drizzy partaking in the costume festivities himself. Showing up in denim attire with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat to resemble a drug lord south of the border, Drake was looking like someone of interest to the FBI or something.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVdAAIbg06p/

That’s pretty damn funny.

With friends like YG, Future and Draya Michele coming out to play, Drizzy had a helluva time and was even gifted a ridiculous iced out OVO chain and piece by Young Thug that featured a picture of Drizzy and his son Adonis on the back of the medallion.

We gotta make friends with Thug and invite him to our birthday parties. Just sayin.’

Check out slides from the party below and try not to hate too hard on the 6 Gawd as you do so.

Drake Threw Himself A ‘Narcos’ Themed Birthday Bash [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com