Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal” Tour Setlist

Published on October 15, 2025

Doechii Tour Assets

Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

The Swamp Queen has officially entered her era.

Doechii kicked off her Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour last night, proving once again why she’s one of the most electric performers in music right now. Blending rap, R&B, and alt-pop chaos, Doechii turned the stage into a living, breathing art piece — part theater, part sermon, all fire.

From the moment she opened with “Boom Bap” to the emotional closer “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” fans were locked in for a rollercoaster of sound, color, and attitude.

With jaw-dropping visuals, choreography, and vocals that moved from soulful to savage in seconds, Doechii reminded the world that her creativity knows no ceiling.

RELATED: Doechii Drops Phone Number on Instagram Story

1. Boom Bap

2. Boiled Peanuts

3. Denial Is a River

4. Spookie Coochie

5. Pro Freak

6. Persuasive

7. Stressed

8. Death Roll

9. Black Girl Memoir

10. Profit

11. Sundays Best

12. Nissan Altima

13. Crazy

14. Catfish

15. GTFO

16. Huh!

17. Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

18. What It Is

19. Slide

20. Wait

21. Fireflies

22. Alligator Bites Never Heal

23. Yucky Blucky Fruitcake

