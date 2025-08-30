Listen Live
Pop Culture

DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97

Published on August 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

DJ Enuff Accuses Funk Flex of Getting Him Fired From Hot 97

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty / DJ Enuff / Funk Flex / Hot 97

DJ Enuff didn’t bite his tongue about Funk Flex dropping a serious accusation about his now-former co-worker, which has social media now giving the legendary DJ the ultimate side-eye.

Funk Flex had the Hip-Hop contingent, specifically the New York City region, shook when he dropped a “Flex Bomb” that had many thinking he was leaving his longtime base of operations, Hot 97.

Well, it turned out he wasn’t leaving, just getting a new timeslot, but we did learn that a mainstay at the iconic radio station, DJ Enuff, was leaving.

The news felt like a gut punch to many who faithfully tuned into the 12-3 time slot to hear Enuff expertly spin tunes, but we were not prepared for Enuff to drop a bomb of his own. Funk Flex was the person who got him fired.

*Record scratch.*

In an exclusive, TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the now former Hot 97 DJ, and he didn’t bite his tongue when sharing his thoughts on the situation.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

While he doesn’t have any hard evidence on the situations, Enuff feels deep down in his SOUL Flex snaked him behind the scenes … we keep hearing something about a temper-tantrum of epic proportions.

The two haven’t spoken since the bombshell news and Enuff says he’ll eventually reach out after his Puerto Rican vacation — because he’s the BIGGER MAN!!! — and after the dust settles.

Damn, that’s crazy, especially because Flex was the person who brought Enuff to Hot 97, something Enuff will always be grateful for.

Funk Flex Has Yet To Respond, But Social Media Isn’t Surprised At The Allegations

Flex has yet to comment on these accusations, but we are sure the wildly opinionated and boisterous DJ will have something to say when he returns to the airwaves.

Currently, social media is giving Funk Flex a hard time; most people are not surprised by these latest developments.

https://x.com/DJDaveDolla/status/1961760284491628875

Damn Flex, drop a bomb to that.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Welp

2. Hmmm

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close